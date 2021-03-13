All news

Centro Internacional de Inversiones (Grupo El Arreo SA) in Packaged Food (Costa Rica)

Centro Internacional de Inversiones (Grupo El Arreo SA) will remain one of the major foodservice suppliers in Costa Rica over the forecast period, benefiting from the vast number of products and exclusive brands it provides to a wide range of consumers. In addition, it benefits from additional advantages with regard to its logistical and distribution capacities. Besides making more investments in additional distribution facilities, the local player could also start opening physical outlets that…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Baby Food, Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery, Dairy, Edible Oils, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat and Seafood, Ready Meals, Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savoury Snacks, Soup, Spreads, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

CENTRO INTERNACIONAL DE INVERSIONES (GRUPO EL ARREO SA) IN PACKAGED FOOD (COSTA RICA)

Euromonitor International

November 2017

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Centro Internacional de Inversiones (Grupo El Arreo SA): Key Facts

Competitive Positioning

….….continued

 

