Cheese in Portugal Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Cheese is one of the highest fast moving consumer goods in Portugal, benefitting from diversification of moments and forms of consumption, as well as the growth and greater depth of supply. Over the review period, the snacking segment was growing at an accelerated pace and exhibiting strong development potential. As a result, when COVID-19 hit and consumers were forced to stay at home due to lockdown restrictions they increasingly reached for cheese as an at-home snack due to health and satiety…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952362-cheese-in-portugal

Euromonitor International’s Cheese in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Processed Cheese, Unprocessed Cheese.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/rotorcraft-seats-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-23

* Get a detailed picture of the Cheese market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-overhead-ground-wire-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-01

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumption of cheese likely to increase in 2020 as consumers view it as a healthier snack alternative

Montiqueijo emphasizes its sustainable production and superior taste to facilitate demand in 2020

Innovative cross-category launches may threaten the strength of leading player Fromageries Bel Portugal

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Over the forecast period convenience based innovations are likely to expand the target audience beyond large families, ultimately boosting sales

Health and origin claims likely to attract consumers over forecast period

Launches with organic positioning likely to increase over the forecast period including private label

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Cheese by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Cheese by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Cheese by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Cheese by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Spreadable Processed Cheese by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Unprocessed Cheese by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Cheese: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Cheese: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Distribution of Cheese by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105