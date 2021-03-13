Cheese in the Netherlands Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

As in most of dairy, COVID-19 will cause a surge in demand for cheese in retail as the country entered lockdown. A rise in retail volume sales is expected as Dutch consumers stockpiled staple foods such as cheese to ensure they would have sufficient supplies if lockdown were to last longer than they expected. In this environment, cheese used in cooking such as parmesan and mozzarella are expected to do well as a result of foodservice outlet closures and an increasing interest in home-cooking. Ch…

Euromonitor International’s Cheese in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Processed Cheese, Unprocessed Cheese.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of content

Cheese in the Netherlands

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Cooking and snack cheeses expected to thrive in 2020 as the Dutch stay at home

Dutch cheese diversifies to embrace consumers growing taste for foreign flavours and vegan options

Dutch eating habits are changing as consumers move away from the traditional cheese and bread breakfast towards snacks and cheese plates

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Foodservice sales set to recover following lockdown, even though the buzz around home-cooking remains

Cheese consumption moves away from the traditional option of cheese on bread

Premiumisation of cheese set to continue into the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Cheese by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Cheese by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Cheese by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Cheese by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Spreadable Processed Cheese by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Unprocessed Cheese by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Cheese: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Cheese: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Distribution of Cheese by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……. continued

