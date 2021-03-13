Cheese in the Netherlands Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

As in most of dairy, COVID-19 will cause a surge in demand for cheese in retail as the country entered lockdown. A rise in retail volume sales is expected as Dutch consumers stockpiled staple foods such as cheese to ensure they would have sufficient supplies if lockdown were to last longer than they expected. In this environment, cheese used in cooking such as parmesan and mozzarella are expected to do well as a result of foodservice outlet closures and an increasing interest in home-cooking. Ch…
Sample free link:
Euromonitor International’s Cheese in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Processed Cheese, Unprocessed Cheese.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Also Read:
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Cheese market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
\Also read:
Table of content
Cheese in the Netherlands
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Cooking and snack cheeses expected to thrive in 2020 as the Dutch stay at home
Dutch cheese diversifies to embrace consumers growing taste for foreign flavours and vegan options
Dutch eating habits are changing as consumers move away from the traditional cheese and bread breakfast towards snacks and cheese plates
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Foodservice sales set to recover following lockdown, even though the buzz around home-cooking remains
Cheese consumption moves away from the traditional option of cheese on bread
Premiumisation of cheese set to continue into the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Cheese by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Cheese by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Cheese by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Cheese by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Spreadable Processed Cheese by Type: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Sales of Unprocessed Cheese by Type: % Value 2015-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Cheese: % Value 2016-2020
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Cheese: % Value 2017-2020
Table 9 Distribution of Cheese by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
……. continued
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)
Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)
https://expresskeeper.com/