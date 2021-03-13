Cheese in Turkey Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Retail volume sales of cheese are set to see above average growth in 2020, although sales have seen solid growth in 2018 and 2019 as a result of slower price in comparison to other dairy products. The acceleration in growth in 2020 is set to be driven by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the government’s reaction to it. Since March, Turkey has seen the closure of schools and universities, varying degrees of quarantine, retail and foodservice restrictions and social distancing and mask reg…

Sample free link:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4689922-cheese-in-turkey

Euromonitor International’s Cheese in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Processed Cheese, Unprocessed Cheese.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/ip-kvm-switches-market-2021-global-industry-analysis-growth-trends-and-opportunities-forecast-2027-2021-02-16

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Cheese market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

\Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-antimicrobial-powder-coatings-market-size-study-by-additive-type-silver-zinc-and-copper-others-by-end-use-industry-medical-healthcare-hvac-appliances-food-equipment-general-industry-transportation-fitness-equipment-steel-furniture-and-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Table of content

Cheese in Turkey

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Retail sales buoyed by surge in home consumption during quarantine

Breakfast at home sees sales of soft cheese strengthen, pricing also lifts demand

Health and safety concerns change demand patterns

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Organic cheese set to benefit from COVID-19 induced health anxiety

Retail evolution set to shift towards safety, convenience, community

Plant-based cheese in its infancy, but demand set to flourish

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Cheese by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Cheese by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Cheese by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Cheese by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Spreadable Processed Cheese by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Unprocessed Cheese by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Cheese: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Cheese: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Distribution of Cheese by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……. continued

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)