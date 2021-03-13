All news

Chemical Products in France Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

In 2019, the French basic chemicals sector saw an acceleration in revenue growth, supported by significant growth in industrial demand from China and the US, as France’s producers were able to take advantage of the ongoing US-China trade war. Nevertheless, in 2019, exports to France’s neighbouring countries of Germany, Switzerland and Spain started falling, due to a slowdown in total industrial output in these key European markets. Moreover, exports of French basic chemicals to the UK took a maj…

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Chemical Products market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Basic Chemicals, Fertilisers and Nitrogen Compounds, Household Cleaning and Personal Care Products, Man-made Fibres, Paints and Varnishes, Pesticides and Other Agro-chemical Products, Photochemicals, Explosives and Other Chemicals, Plastic in Primary Forms and Synthetic Rubber.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Chemical Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHEMICAL PRODUCTS IN FRANCE
Euromonitor International
August 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Crash in global oil prices and falling European industrial demand slow down growth in revenues for the French basic chemicals sector in 2020
French premium beauty products to take a major hit from the COVID-19 related economic slowdown
Stagnation in French automotive industry will hamper growth in plastics in primary forms and synthetic rubber
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
COVID-2019 to cause closures, cut runs and delay maintenance of oil refineries
INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019
CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million
CHART 5 Household Cleaning And Personal Care Products Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 6 Basic Chemicals Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 7 Plastic In Primary Forms And Synthetic Rubber Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 8 Photochemicals, Explosives And Other Chemicals Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 9 Paints And Varnishes Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 10 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million
COST STRUCTURE
CHART 11 Cost Structure 2019, LCU million
CHART 12 B2B Costs and Growth 2019, LCU million
TRADE
CHART 13 Imports, Exports and Trade Balance 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 14 Exports 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 15 Exports Share by Category 2014-2019, % of Total Exports
CHART 16 Exports by Country 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 17 Exports Share by Country 2014-2019, % of Total Exports
CHART 18 Imports 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 19 Imports Share by Category 2014-2019, % of Total Imports
CHART 20 Imports by Country 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 21 Imports Share by Countr

…continued

