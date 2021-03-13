All news

CHI Ltd in Packaged Food (Nigeria)

gutsy-wiseComments Off on CHI Ltd in Packaged Food (Nigeria)

CHI Ltd aims to continue to grow its share in packaged food through the provision of high quality products that are packaged according to global standards. It aims therefore to continue to expand the range of its already-popular Hollandia dairy brand, and invest in new products and production facilities. It will also continue to concentrate on expanding into emerging categories while ensuring widespread distribution and visibility at points of sale.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594518-chi-ltd-in-packaged-food-nigeria

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Also Read  :   http://www.marketwatch.com/story/in-plant-logistics-for-automobile-oem-market-projection-by-latest-technology-global-analysis-industry-growth-current-trends-and-forecast-till-2026-2021-02-11

Product coverage: Baby Food, Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery, Dairy, Edible Oils, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat and Seafood, Ready Meals, Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savoury Snacks, Soup, Spreads, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

Also Read  :   http://www.marketwatch.com/story/noradrenaline-transporter-nat-or-norepinephrine-transporter-or-net-inhibitor–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

CHI LTD IN PACKAGED FOOD (NIGERIA)

Euromonitor International

November 2017

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 CHI Ltd: Key Facts

Competitive Positioning

Summary 2 CHI Ltd: Competitive Position 2017

….….continued

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

 

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Mesotherapy Market Size 2021 | Driving Factors by Manufacturers – Merck, Allergan, Abbott Laboratories, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: “The research report provides a detailed analysis of growth factors and factors that may impede future growth in the Mesotherapy Market. Therefore, the report covers the challenges and risks faced during the forecast period. The report also covers key trends and opportunities that may impact the growth of the Mesotherapy market. The […]
All news

Global Squeeze Rubber Tube Market 2020- industry top manufactures, size, overview, share, growth, trends and Outlook 2020-2025

anita_adroit

“The Global Squeeze Rubber Tube Market research report is specially offered for the regional and local markets. The report also contains comprehensive competitive landscape analysis, growth trends, and key regions expansion status is precisely studied. Likewise, development policies and plans are broadly analyzed in this research study. Price structures and manufacturing procedures are also presented […]
All news Energy News Space

IV Stabilization Devices Market 2020 Market drivers, Market challenges and Market trends by 2026 with Competitive Analysis on (Medtronic, 3M Company, C. R. Bard, Baxter International, B. Braun Melsungen, and Others)

deepak

The i2iResearch update on Advance IV Stabilization Devices Market 2021-2026 Interesting fact and figures (CAGR, Global Size, Shares and Revenue with Business Growth Support and Market Value and Volume with Supply Demand Scenario and Pipeline Projects) The Report Present Latest news and knowledge on current situation of IV Stabilization Devices Market with intense highlights on […]