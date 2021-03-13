All news

China National Cereals, Oils & Foodstuffs Imp & Exp Corp (COFCO) in Packaged Food (China)

With deepening reforms to state-owned enterprises, China National Cereals, Oils & Foodstuffs Imp & Exp Corp (COFCO) plans to further optimise its business mix and focus on core products in order to enhance management and improve profitability. Meanwhile, after completion of its refranchising of bottling operations, the company is fully committed to integrate the newly acquired beverage business in order to gain synergy. The company also plans to transform itself into a global agricultural compan…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Baby Food, Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery, Dairy, Edible Oils, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat and Seafood, Ready Meals, Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savoury Snacks, Soup, Spreads, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

CHINA NATIONAL CEREALS, OILS & FOODSTUFFS IMP & EXP CORP (COFCO) IN PACKAGED FOOD (CHINA)

Euromonitor International

November 2017

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 China National Cereals, Oils & Foodstuffs Imp & Exp Corp (COFCO): Key Facts

Competitive Positioning

Summary 2 China National Cereals, Oils & Foodstuffs Imp & Exp Corp (COFCO): Competitive Position 2017

 

….….continued

 

