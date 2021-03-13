Chocolate Confectionery in Argentina Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to negatively impact chocolate confectionery in volume terms as consumers reduce spending and consumption thereof; however, chocolate confectionery sees strong double digit growth in retail value terms in 2020. The pandemic’s resultant lockdown and economic fallout are changing consumers’ spending habits as they become more price sensitive and reluctant to spend on non-essential products. Furthermore, most consumers in Argentina buy chocolate confectionery through..

Euromonitor International's Chocolate Confectionery in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chocolate Confectionery in Argentina

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lockdown results in consumers shifting shopping for chocolate confectionery to modern grocery retailers in 2020

Warmer weather and growing economic crisis hinders sales of chocolate confectionery in 2020

Arcor remains the clear category leader thanks to a stable of strong brands, while consumers remain price sensitive in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Chocolate confectionery sales remain sluggish over the forecast period as consumers look for small indulgences

Health and wellness chocolate confectionery remains niche but could offer some growth potential once the economy stabilises

CATEGORY DATA

…continued

