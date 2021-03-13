All news

Chocolate Confectionery in Japan Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

In response to COVID-19, a nationwide state of emergency was declared in Japan during April 2020. Although foodservice outlets were asked to close, grocery retailers generally opened as usual, or with reduced hours, while most non-grocery retailers closed. Since 14 May prefectures have begun to lift restrictions, with Tokyo, the hardest hit area, in the final stages of reopening as of the end of August 2020. Although distribution of chocolate confectionery has not been an issue, concerns over so…

Euromonitor International's Chocolate Confectionery in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

hocolate Confectionery in Japan
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Home seclusion supports sales of chocolate confectionery in 2020
Health claims come under the spotlight
Health and sustainability influencing marketing and new product development
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Health concerns and ageing population threaten growth prospects
Will COVID-19 influence new product development?
Mixed results expected within chocolate confectionery with Japan’s economy set for a downturn
Summary 1 Other Chocolate Confectionery by Product Type: 2020
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Chocolate Tablets by Type: % Value 2015-2020

…continued

