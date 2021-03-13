Chocolate Confectionery in North Macedonia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Chocolate confectionery will be slightly impacted in 2020 overall, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Current value growth is expected to fall softly, due to lockdown restrictions that have been implemented by the government. During Q2, when lockdown was first announced, many consumers stockpiled packaged food products, in fear that there would be future shortages. The act of stockpiling itself, ultimately created a shortage in essential foods in the months of March and April. However, chocolate conf…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4689815-chocolate-confectionery-in-north-macedonia

Euromonitor International’s Chocolate Confectionery in North Macedonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/indoor-farming-technologies-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-24

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Chocolate Confectionery market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-asia-pacific-medical-simulation-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-03

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chocolate Confectionery in North Macedonia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Snacking culture prevents chocolate confectionery drastically falling in current value sales in 2020

Global players continue to lead value shares as the few domestic players maintain smaller shares

Key retail channels remain open throughout lockdown, being deemed essential retailers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Chocolate confectionery expects to see a fast return to growth post pandemic over the forecast period

Seasonal chocolate expects to recover the quickest due to Christmas promotions at the beginning of the forecast period

Pre pandemic premium trends likely to continue growing over the forecast period

Summary 1 Other Chocolate Confectionery by Product Type: 2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Chocolate Tablets by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Chocolate Confectionery: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Chocolate Confectionery: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Chocolate Confectionery by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105