All news

Chocolate Confectionery in North Macedonia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Chocolate Confectionery in North Macedonia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Chocolate confectionery will be slightly impacted in 2020 overall, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Current value growth is expected to fall softly, due to lockdown restrictions that have been implemented by the government. During Q2, when lockdown was first announced, many consumers stockpiled packaged food products, in fear that there would be future shortages. The act of stockpiling itself, ultimately created a shortage in essential foods in the months of March and April. However, chocolate conf…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4689815-chocolate-confectionery-in-north-macedonia

Euromonitor International’s Chocolate Confectionery in North Macedonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

ALSO READ :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/indoor-farming-technologies-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-24

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Chocolate Confectionery market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-asia-pacific-medical-simulation-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-03

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chocolate Confectionery in North Macedonia
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Snacking culture prevents chocolate confectionery drastically falling in current value sales in 2020
Global players continue to lead value shares as the few domestic players maintain smaller shares
Key retail channels remain open throughout lockdown, being deemed essential retailers
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Chocolate confectionery expects to see a fast return to growth post pandemic over the forecast period
Seasonal chocolate expects to recover the quickest due to Christmas promotions at the beginning of the forecast period
Pre pandemic premium trends likely to continue growing over the forecast period
Summary 1 Other Chocolate Confectionery by Product Type: 2020
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Chocolate Tablets by Type: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Chocolate Confectionery: % Value 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Chocolate Confectionery: % Value 2017-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Chocolate Confectionery by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Global Fragrances Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

gutsy-wise

In Singapore, premium fragrances continued to dominate overall fragrances value sales in 2019 as most people who use fragrances are those in higher-income brackets, often doing so for reasons of sophistication and lifestyle. Mass fragrances are not in significant demand: celebrity fragrances do not appeal to Singaporeans’ sophisticated taste. Mass brands with noticeable retail presence […]
All news

Global Golf Club Grips Market 2020 Competitive Analysis – Golf Pride, Scotty Cameron, Winn, Iomic, PING, Lamkin, Tacki-Mac, Avon Grips, SuperStroke, TaylorMade Adias

prachi

Global Golf Club Grips Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 interprets market overview, value chain structure, industrial environment, regional analysis, applications, market size, and forecast. The report is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to our archive of market research studies. The report presents an extensive analysis of […]
All news News

Trending News: Helium-neon Laser Film Market Potential Growth and Demand Analysis of Key Players | Toray, Chimei, LG Chemical, DOW

reporthive

The global Helium-neon Laser Film market is expected to surge at a steady CAGR in the coming years, states the latest Report Hive Research report. The publication offers an insightful take on the historical data of the market and the milestones it has achieved. The report also includes an assessment of current market trends and […]