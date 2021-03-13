Chocolate Confectionery in North Macedonia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Chocolate confectionery will be slightly impacted in 2020 overall, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Current value growth is expected to fall softly, due to lockdown restrictions that have been implemented by the government. During Q2, when lockdown was first announced, many consumers stockpiled packaged food products, in fear that there would be future shortages. The act of stockpiling itself, ultimately created a shortage in essential foods in the months of March and April. However, chocolate conf…
Euromonitor International’s Chocolate Confectionery in North Macedonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Snacking culture prevents chocolate confectionery drastically falling in current value sales in 2020
Global players continue to lead value shares as the few domestic players maintain smaller shares
Key retail channels remain open throughout lockdown, being deemed essential retailers
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Chocolate confectionery expects to see a fast return to growth post pandemic over the forecast period
Seasonal chocolate expects to recover the quickest due to Christmas promotions at the beginning of the forecast period
Pre pandemic premium trends likely to continue growing over the forecast period
