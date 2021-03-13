Chocolate Confectionery Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

While Portugal is considered to have one of the lowest rates of per capita chocolate confectionery consumption in Europe, COVID-19 will likely boost sales in 2020 due to more at-home consumption. Well before the first state of emergency was announced in mid-March, some restaurants shut down voluntarily and many Portuguese were choosing to stay home even without a government mandate. During the lockdown, residents were allowed to briefly go outdoors and complete essential activities, with many re…

Euromonitor International’s Chocolate Confectionery in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/military-aircraft-ejection-seats-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-23-6175318

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Increased at-home consumption is expected to boost retail volume sales of chocolate confectionery in 2020

Brands combining indulgence and health trend are expected to perform well in 2020

Local company Ferbar expands its distribution in 2020 by bringing Brazilian chocolate confectionery to Portugal

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

New health-conscious and sustainable launches expected over the forecast period

Indulgence will likely come back to the forefront with increased flavour innovations expected over the forecast period

Popularity of tablets and chocolate boxes expected to boost overall chocolate confectionery sales over the forecast period

