Cider/Perry in China Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Although cider/perry sales remain quite small compared with other alcoholic drinks, the category continued to record strong growth rates in both volume and value terms in 2019. This was mainly being driven by women and young adult consumers who are fond of flavoured alcoholic drinks with a low alcohol content. Currently, cider/perry is led by Strongbow from China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co Ltd and Somersby from Carlberg Brewery, although cider/perry is not a mainstream product for these two pl…
Euromonitor International’s Cider/Perry in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Cider/Perry market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Cider/Perry continues to see dynamic growth, but remains a small category
Low-alcohol nature of the products helps drive cider/perry growth
Strongbow continues to lead cider/perry; Urbrew and Zeffer team up for new product
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Cider/Perry: Total Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Cider/Perry: Total Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Cider/Perry: % Total Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Cider/Perry: % Total Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Cider/Perry by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2014-2019
Table 6 Sales of Cider/Perry by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2014-2019
Table 7 Sales of Cider/Perry by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 8 Sales of Cider/Perry by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 9 GBO Company Shares of Cider/Perry: % Total Volume 2015-2019
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Cider/Perry: % Total Volume 2015-2019
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Cider/Perry: % Total Volume 2016-2019
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Cider/Perry: Total Volume 2019-2024
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Cider/Perry: Total Value 2019-2024
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Cider/Perry: % Total Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Cider/Perry: % Total Value Growth 2019-2024
…continued
