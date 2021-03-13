All news

Competitor Strategies in Product Claims and Positioning Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The Coronavirus pandemic has accelerated online sales and increased the relevance of e-commerce as a research and purchase channel. Healthy product positionings, clean formulas and sustainable sourcing/ packaging schemes are among the key strategies pursued by the industry leaders. This report explores the top five strategies that leading consumer good companies use in product claims and provides an outlook amid the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Euromonitor International’s Competitor Strategies in Product Claims and Positioning global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the health and wellness marketplace, highlights buzz topics, emerging trends, categories and geographies as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces.

It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing wellbeing market – be they new product developments, packaging and ingredients innovations, introduction of new regulatory schemes, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or retail pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

Product coverage: Focus Categories by Key Functional Ingredients, Health and Wellness by Category, Health and Wellness by Prime Positioning, Health and Wellness by Type.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Health and Wellness market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

