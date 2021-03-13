Construction and Real Estate in Germany Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Despite Germany’s economic deceleration and mounting political uncertainties, climbing property prices, a crowded rental market and extremely low interest rates continued to contribute to a dynamic housing market during 2019. Housing price growth was mostly stimulated by strong demand on the back of Germany’s expanding population, record low unemployment and significant average wage growth, as well as housing supply shortages. The number of new dwellings for which permits were given between Janu…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3697442-construction-and-real-estate-in-germany
Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Construction and Real Estate market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Construction, Real Estate Activities.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/can-and-coil-coatings-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-25
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Construction and Real Estate market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-plantation-shutters-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-03
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Construction and Real Estate in Germany
Euromonitor International
August 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
German housing market’s boom to persist, despite economic headwinds
Rebounding infrastructure spending to further help cushion industry slowdown
Ongoing industrial recession to reduce business investment in construction projects
Competitive Landscape
Industry Overview
CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019
CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million
CHART 5 Real Estate Activities Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 6 Construction Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 7 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million
Cost Structure
CHART 8 Cost Structure 2019, LCU million
CHART 9 B2B Costs and Growth 2019, LCU million
Trade
CHART 10 Imports, Exports and Trade Balance 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 11 Exports 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 12 Exports Share by Category 2014-2019, % of Total Exports
CHART 13 Imports 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 14 Imports Share by Category 2014-2019, % of Total Imports
Market Structure
CHART 15 Market Structure by Category 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 16 Market Share by Category 2014-2019, % of Total Market
CHART 17 Market Structure 2014-2019, LCU million
Buyers
CHART 18 Market Structure by Buyer 2019, LCU million
CHART 19 B2B Buyers and Growth 2019, LCU million
…continued
CONTACT DETAILS
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/