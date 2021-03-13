All news

Depilatories in Kenya Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Brands that continue to develop hair removal products that cater to the busy lifestyles of the young urban working-classes are expected to increase in popularity over the coming years. Hair removers/bleaches especially, followed by women’s razors and blades, are continuing to see sales growth, driven by the convenience they provide. For example, ready-to-use wax strips are generally considered to be as good as going to a salon or spa, providing not only convenience, but also cost saving. Some ra…

Euromonitor International’s Depilatories in Kenya report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Hair Removers/Bleaches, Women’s Pre-Shave, Women’s Razors and Blades.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Depilatories market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Rising demand for convenience among modern urban living women
Growing competition from new innovative alternative formats
Multinationals benefit from reputation for quality and extensive distribution
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within depilatories
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Depilatories by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Depilatories by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Depilatories: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Depilatories: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Depilatories by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Depilatories by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care
COVID-19 country impact
Continued growth and dominance of mass products
Global players experiencing growing competition from local manufacturers
Positive outlook and continued steady growth expected over forecast period
MARKET DATA
Table 7 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 8 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 9 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2016-2019
Table 12 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 13 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2019
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources

…continued

