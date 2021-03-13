All news

Drinking Milk Products Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

COVID-19 forced Portugal into a national lockdown in March 2020, which led to a sharp increase in sales of shelf stable due to stockpiling. Shelf stable milk posted a negative growth rate during the review period, which reversed course with compulsory confinement that contributed to an increase in retail volume sales. The stockpiling effect was a result of consumer uncertainty surrounding product availability in retail, with many consumers stocking up on products with longer shelf lives in fear…

Euromonitor International’s Drinking Milk Products in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Flavoured Milk Drinks, Milk, Milk Alternatives, Powder Milk.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

* Get a detailed picture of the Drinking Milk Products market;
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

