Drinking Milk Products Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

COVID-19 forced Portugal into a national lockdown in March 2020, which led to a sharp increase in sales of shelf stable due to stockpiling. Shelf stable milk posted a negative growth rate during the review period, which reversed course with compulsory confinement that contributed to an increase in retail volume sales. The stockpiling effect was a result of consumer uncertainty surrounding product availability in retail, with many consumers stocking up on products with longer shelf lives in fear…

Euromonitor International’s Drinking Milk Products in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Flavoured Milk Drinks, Milk, Milk Alternatives, Powder Milk.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 encourages stockpiling of shelf stable milk pre-lockdown in early 2020

Lactogal – Produtos Alimentares anticipated to retain overall lead by diversifying portfolio with flavour innovations in 2020

Ethically-conscious launches enjoying success in milk in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Increased consumption of higher-priced products set to underpin current value growth over forecast period

Animal welfare and environmental concerns likely to increase among consumers over the forecast period

Other milk alternatives have strong potential for growth over the forecast period particularly for lower-priced private label offerings

CATEGORY DATA

