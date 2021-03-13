All news

Education in France Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Education in France Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The industry grew at a moderate rate over 2019, as education remained a top priority for the government. According to the Ministry of National Education, Higher Education and Research, public expenditure on education continuously increased, accounting for nearly 7% of GDP. The major part of funding was guaranteed by the state and local government.

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Education market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-fast-food-market-size-study-by-type-burgers-sandwiches-pizzas-pasta-chinese-food-fried-chicken-and-others-by-distribution-platform-quick-service-restaurant-qsr-street-vendors-food-delivery-services-and-others-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Adult and Other Education, Higher Education, Pre-Primary and Primary Education, Secondary Education.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Education market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-fast-food-market-size-study-by-type-burgers-sandwiches-pizzas-pasta-chinese-food-fried-chicken-and-others-by-distribution-platform-quick-service-restaurant-qsr-street-vendors-food-delivery-services-and-others-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-25

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-plant-based-foods-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2019-2025-2021-03-03

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Education in France
Euromonitor International
August 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
Public expenditure growth on education to remain limited
Increasing importance of lifelong learning amid skills shortages
The government aims to increase equality in education
Competitive Landscape
Edtech is taking off in France
Industry Overview
CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019
CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million
CHART 5 Adult And Other Education Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 6 Higher Education Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 7 Secondary Education Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 8 Pre-Primary And Primary Education Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 9 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million
Cost Structure
CHART 10 Cost Structure 2019, LCU million
CHART 11 B2B Costs and Growth 2019, LCU million
Market Structure

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Stem Cell and Primary Cell Culture Medium Market 2021 Global Market Size Analyzed by Business Opportunity, Development, Growth Factors, Applications Analysis and Future Prospects 2030

atul

Analysis of the Global Stem Cell and Primary Cell Culture Medium Market ResearchMoz recently published a market study which highlights the various factors that are expected to influence the dynamics of the global Stem Cell and Primary Cell Culture Medium market over the forecast period (2020-2030). According to the report, owing to a range of […]
All news

VR Content Management Systems Market Size, Growth, Trends, SWOT Analysis, By Top Players- Contentful Kentico Software Mozilla Firefox ByondXR Headjack IdeaSpaceVR Smart2IT TIB Digital Trimble VIAR EZ360 Ikon Key Types On-premise Cloud-based Key End-Use Individual Enterprise Others

anita

“The Global VR Content Management Systems Market report offers users the detailed study of the market and its main aspects. The study on Global VR Content Management Systems Market, offers profound understandings about the Global VR Content Management Systems Market covering all the essential aspects of the market. It consists of the detailed study of […]
All news

Raman Amplifiers Market and Ecosystem Assessment by Segmentation, Technology (MPB Communications Inc, TUOLIMA, VCE Industry, Optilab, More)

kumar

The Global Raman Amplifiers Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Raman Amplifiers market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Raman […]