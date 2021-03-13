All news

Energy in France Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The French energy industry saw slow growth in 2019, after a boost the year before, mostly shaped by global crude oil price development. During the year, the Crude Oil (Europe Brent) Spot Price was 9.4% lower compared to 2018, having a dragging effect on revenues from the French energy industry’s main product, refined petroleum. According to national statistics, consumer prices for road fuels in France stagnated during the year, with the price of diesel and gasoline increasingly only marginally y…

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Energy market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Coke Oven Products, Extraction of Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas, Mining of Coal and Lignite, Mining of Uranium and Thorium Ores, Processing of Nuclear Fuel, Refined Petroleum Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Energy market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Energy in France
Euromonitor International
August 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
Plummeting crude oil prices cause decline in French energy industry’s revenues in 2020
Contracting domestic demand for diesel to continue threatening French energy producers
Refined petroleum exports to falter in light of strengthening EU environmental policies and stalling economies
Competitive Landscape
Ethanol producers to continue increasing their presence in the French road-fuel market
Industry Overview
CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019
CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million
CHART 5 Refined Petroleum Products Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 6 Processing Of Nuclear Fuel Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 7 Extraction Of Crude Petroleum And Natural Gas Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 8 Coke Oven Products Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 9 Mining Of Coal And Lignite Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 10 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million
Cost Structure

…continued

