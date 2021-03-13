Energy in Italy Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Domestic demand for refined petroleum contracted in 2019, negatively affecting the energy industry’s turnover. Softening economic growth, restrictions on polluting vehicles, declining diesel vehicle registrations and improving fuel efficiency led to a contraction in fuel consumption during the year.

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Energy market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797622-energy-in-italy

Product coverage: Coke Oven Products, Extraction of Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas, Mining of Coal and Lignite, Mining of Uranium and Thorium Ores, Processing of Nuclear Fuel, Refined Petroleum Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Energy market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-architectural-cladding-systems-market-size-study-by-type-interior-cladding-exterior-cladding-application-residential-non-residential-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-25

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-dye-sensitized-solar-cells-market-research-report-2021-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-03

Table of Contents

Energy in Italy

Euromonitor International

August 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

COVID-19 demand shocks in 2020 to constrain domestic fuel demand

Crashing global crude oil prices in 2020 cut Italian petroleum refining revenues

Export prospects muted as European market becomes saturated

Competitive Landscape

Stricter EU emission regulation to depress Italian refining market

Industry Overview

CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019

CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million

CHART 5 Refined Petroleum Products Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 6 Extraction Of Crude Petroleum And Natural Gas Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 7 Coke Oven Products Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 8 Mining Of Coal And Lignite Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 9 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million

Cost Structure

CHART 10 Cost Structure 2019, LCU million

Trade

CHART 11 Imports, Exports and Trade Balance 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 12 Exports 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 13 Exports Share by Category 2014-2019, % of Total Exports

CHART 14 Exports by Country 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 15 Exports Share by Country 2014-2019, % of Total Exports

CHART 16 Imports 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 17 Imports Share by Category 2014-2019, % of Total Imports

CHART 18 Imports by Country 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 19 Imports Share by Country 2014-2019, % of Total Imports

Market Structure

….continued

Contact Details

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105