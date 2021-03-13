All news

Eyewear in Canada Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

All categories within eyewear in Canada recorded high volume declines during lockdown measures in response to COVID-19 from mid-March. With limited access to the main distribution channel of optical shops, which operated on limited hours and often delivering emergency-only services, consumer traffic dropped significantly, while financial concerns resulting from unemployment or reduced working hours impacted disposable incomes. Social distancing and government messaging urging the population to s…

Euromonitor International’s Eyewear in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Contact Lenses and Solutions, Spectacles, Sunglasses.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on eyewear
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for eyewear?
MARKET DATA
Table 1 Sales of Eyewear by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Eyewear by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Eyewear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Eyewear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Eyewear: % Value 2015-2019
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Eyewear: % Value 2016-2019
Table 7 Distribution of Eyewear by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Eyewear by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Eyewear by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Eyewear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Eyewear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

 

