All news

Eyewear in China Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Eyewear in China Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Eyewear was seeing healthy growth in China prior to COVID-19. An increase in the number of eye care professionals coupled with improving living standards saw growing numbers of consumers investing in a range of products, while rising rates of myopia and presbyopia was another key growth driver. Nevertheless, following the introduction of a nationwide lockdown in Q1 of 2020 sales of most eyewear products plummeted. Many consumers have reverted to using an existing pair of spectacles rather than i…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/803763-eyewear-in-china

Euromonitor International’s Eyewear in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Contact Lenses and Solutions, Spectacles, Sunglasses.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ  : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/compound-feeds-and-additives-global-markets-2021-02-25

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Eyewear market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-medical-computer-cart-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021–2026-2021-03-02

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on eyewear
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for eyewear?
MARKET DATA
Table 1 Sales of Eyewear by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Eyewear by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Eyewear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Eyewear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Eyewear: % Value 2015-2019
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Eyewear: % Value 2016-2019
Table 7 Distribution of Eyewear by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Eyewear by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Eyewear by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Eyewear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Eyewear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

PolyesterMarket Evolving Technology and Growth Outlook 2028 | Sarla Performance Fibers, Polyfibre Industries, Toray Industries, Stein Fibers, Diyou Fiber

ajay

“Polyester  Market Scenario 2020-2028: Global  Polyester Market report highlights the economy, historic and emerging trend of industry, and availability of several basic resources. The  Polyester Market report describes growth trend, analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and recent market dynamics. In addition, the report makes some significant proposals for a new project of Polyester […]
All news

Tea-leaf Picker Machine Market Size 2021 | Global Industry Analysis By Product Type, Application and Future Technology 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask For Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Tea-leaf Picker Machine Market Intelligence study is a collection of authentic information and in-depth data analysis, taking into account market trends, growth prospects, emerging sectors, challenges, and drivers that can help investors and stakeholders identify the most beneficial approaches adapted to the present […]
All news

Global Low PIM Connector Market is Thriving According to New Report: Opportunities Rise For Stakeholders by 2026

mangesh

The report on the Low PIM Connector market provides a brief overview of the market along with the product definition and market scope. The sections following the introductory chapter provide an in-depth study of the market based on extensive research analysis. Along with the market dynamics, the report also presents a comprehensive analysis of the […]