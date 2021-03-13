All news

Eyewear in the Netherlands Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

After maintaining strong and stable current value growth in the review period to 2019, eyewear is expected to see a sudden dramatic decline in 2020 overall, with the first half of the year suffering the most, as demand fell due to the initial impact of measures implemented to deal with COVID-19. Although this is expected to continue during the second half of 2020, the rate of decline is expected to slow and demand is gradually expected to recover. Despite the negative impact of COVID-19, eyewear…

Euromonitor International’s Eyewear in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Contact Lenses and Solutions, Spectacles, Sunglasses.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Eyewear market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on eyewear
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for eyewear?
MARKET DATA
Table 1 Sales of Eyewear by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Eyewear by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Eyewear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Eyewear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Eyewear: % Value 2015-2019
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Eyewear: % Value 2016-2019
Table 7 Distribution of Eyewear by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Eyewear by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Eyewear by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Eyewear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Eyewear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…continued

