Finance and Insurance in France Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The finance and insurance industry continued to expand steadily over 2019, mainly driven by dynamic credit growth. According to the French Banking Federation (FBF), France remained among the leading countries in the Eurozone in terms of growth in lending to businesses. Outstanding loans to enterprises increased by over 4% in comparison to 2018. In addition, mortgage lending remained strong, as a result of higher household purchasing power, as well as low borrowing costs. Moreover, banks’ asset q…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3697450-finance-and-insurance-in-france

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Finance and Insurance market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-electric-logistics-vehicle-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Insurance and Pension Funding, Monetary Intermediation.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Finance and Insurance market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-swine-pig-feed-professional-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-04-11175514

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Finance and Insurance in France

Euromonitor International

August 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Banks’ strong capitalisation and economic stimulus measures are set to support lending activity

Insurance segment to witness subdued growth in the upcoming years

Competitive Landscape

French fintech emerges amid easing regulations

Paris continues to strengthen its position as a European financial hub

Leading banks focus on digital transformation and cost-cutting measures

Industry Overview

CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019

CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million

CHART 5 Monetary Intermediation Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 6 Insurance And Pension Funding Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 7 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million

Cost Structure

CHART 8 Cost Structure 2019, LCU million

CHART 9 B2B Costs and Growth 2019, LCU million

Trade

CHART 10 Imports, Exports and Trade Balance 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 11 Exports 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 12 Exports Share by Category 2014-2019, % of Total Exports

CHART 13 Imports 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 14 Imports Share by Category 2014-2019, % of Total Imports

Market Structure

CHART 15 Market Structure by Category 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 16 Market Share by Category 2014-2019, % of Total Market

CHART 17 Market Structure 2014-2019, LCU million

Buyers

CHART 18 Market Structure by Buyer 2019, LCU million

CHART 19 B2B Buyers and Growth 2019, LCU million

Firmographics

CHART 20 Employment Statistics and Pr

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105