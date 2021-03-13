Food, Beverages and Tobacco in France Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

In early 2020, food and beverage manufacturers experienced a substantial setback, caused by faltering B2B demand. National quarantine conditions introduced in March 2020 led to closures of restaurants, international travel, hotels and schools, leading to a temporary halt in food ingredient orders for these establishments and falling revenues for food manufacturers. French households continued to spend on food as a key necessity, with some even succumbing to panic-buying during the lockdown, espe…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3697452-food-beverages-and-tobacco-in-france

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Food, Beverages and Tobacco market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Beverages, Food, Tobacco Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/rigid-luxury-vinyl-tile-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-25

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Food, Beverages and Tobacco market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-analog-switches-professional-survey-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-for2021-2021-03-03

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Food, Beverages and Tobacco in France

Euromonitor International

August 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Dairy producers to experience reduced regional milk supply

Domestic meat consumption to continue declining

Competitive Landscape

Coca-Cola to provide sizable investment in French production if the company is not deterred by COVID-19

Industry Overview

CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019

CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million

CHART 5 Meat And Meat Products Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 6 Dairy Products Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 7 Bakery Products Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 8 Pet Food And Animal Feeds Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 9 Coffee, Tea, Spices And Ready Meals Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 10 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million

Cost Structure

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105