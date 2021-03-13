All news

Food, Beverages and Tobacco in Italy Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The COVID-19 outbreak at the beginning of 2020 has dealt a significant blow to Italian food and beverage production revenues. After the national lockdown was initiated in March, the main B2B buyers of food and beverage products, such as hotels, restaurants and schools, were temporarily closed, halting purchases of food ingredients. Furthermore, Italy is among the most popular tourist destinations globally, and the country’s horeca (hotel, restaurant and catering) channel also took a major blow f…

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Food, Beverages and Tobacco market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Beverages, Food, Tobacco Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/acute-kidney-injury-aki–market-insights-epidemiology-and-market-forecast-2028-2021-02-25

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Food, Beverages and Tobacco in Italy
Euromonitor International
August 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
Global pandemic diminishes food industry’s revenue growth in 2020
Contracting domestic animal farming to depress meat processing prospects
Exports to continue supporting Italian wineries over the medium term
Competitive Landscape
COVID-19 postpones sugar and plastic taxes
Industry Overview
CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019
CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million
CHART 5 Meat And Meat Products Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 6 Dairy Products Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 7 Coffee, Tea, Spices And Ready Meals Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 8 Bakery Products Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 9 Vegetable, Potato And Fruit Products Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 10 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million
Cost Structure

