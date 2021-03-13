Food, Beverages and Tobacco in the USA Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

In 2019, food manufacturing sales remained dependent on in-home food consumption, as household spending on groceries accounted for the lion’s share of the total food and beverage manufacturing market. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s Economic Research Service, US households increased their spending on food consumed at home by 2% in 2019 in constant terms (taxes included). USDA reports that during the year, expenditure on grocery-store-bought food increased by 2%,…

Sample free link:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6034872-food-beverages-and-tobacco-in-the-usa

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Food, Beverages and Tobacco market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Beverages, Food, Tobacco Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-fuels-market-2021-consumption-volume-value-sale-price-import-export-report-forecast-2027-2021-02-16

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Food, Beverages and Tobacco market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-epinephrine-autoinjector-sale-insights-market-research-report-2019-2025-2021-02-26

Table of content

Food, Beverages and Tobacco in the USA

Euromonitor International

October 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Food producers with access to online ordering platforms fare better during pandemic

Paralysed B2B sales to drive a decline in food and beverages turnover in 2020

Competitive Landscape

Panic buying during the pandemic leads to temporary shortages and price fluctuations

Industry Overview

CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019

CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million

CHART 5 Meat And Meat Products Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 6 Dairy Products Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 7 Coffee, Tea, Spices And Ready Meals Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 8 Bakery Products Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 9 Vegetable, Potato And Fruit Products Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 10 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million

Cost Structure

CHART 11 Cost Structure 2019, LCU million

CHART 12 B2B Costs and Growth 2019, LCU million

Trade

CHART 13 Imports, Exports and Trade Balance 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 14 Exports 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 15 Exports Share by Category 2014-2019, % of Total Exports

CHART 16 Exports by Country 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 17 Exports Share by Country 2014-2019, % of Total Exports

CHART 18 Imports 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 19 Imports Share by Category 2014-2019, % of Total Imports

CHART 20 Imports by Country 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 21 Imports Share by Country 2014-2019, % of Total Imports

Market Structure

CHART 22 Market Structure by Category 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 23 Market Share by Category 2014-2019, % of Total Market

CHART 24 Market Structure 2014-2019, LCU million

Buyers

CHART 25 Market Structure by Buyer 2019, LCU million

CHART 26 B2B Buyers and Growth 2019, LCU million

Firmographics

CHART 27 Employment Statistics and Productivity 2014-2019

CHART 28 Number of Companies by Company’s Size 2014-2019

CHART 29 Firmographics Distribution by Company Size 2014-2019, % of Total Companies

CHART 30 Firmographics Distribution by Turnover 2014-2019, % of total Turnover

CHART 31 Industry Concentration 2014-2019, % Share of Turnover

CHART 32 Top Companies’ Shares 2019, % of Turnover

CHART 33 Top 5 Companies’ Share Dynamics 2014-2019, % of Turnover

CHART 34 Turnover Performance by Company 2014-2019

Digital Business

CHART 35 Share of E-Commerce Activities 2019-2024, %

CHART 36 Number of Companies Receiving Orders Online 2014-2019

CHART 37 Number of Companies Placing Orders Online 2014-2019

CHART 38 Revenue from E-Commerce, 2014-2019, LCU million

Industry Context

CHART 39 Attractiveness Index in Selected Industries 2019

CHART 40 Industry vs GDP Performance 2004-2024, % y-o-y Growth

CHART 41 Food, beverages and tobacco vs Other Industries 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 42 Industry Turnover by Region 2019, USD million

CHART 43 Food, Beverages and Tobacco in North America 2004-2024, USD million

……. continued

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)