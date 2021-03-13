All news

Forestry, Wood and Paper in Germany Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Having already seen falling exports in 2019, the German pulp, paper and paperboard sector is expected to record a further downturn in 2020, following the global COVID-2019-related economic slowdown. The sector’s major export destinations – France, Italy and the Netherlands – have taken a major hit to their economies due to some of the highest infection rates globally on a per capita basis, considerably reducing industrial demand for German produced pulp, paper and paperboard products. Moreover,.

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Forestry, Wood and Paper market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Corrugated Paper, Paperboard and Containers, Disposable Paper Products, Forestry, Pulp, Paper and Paperboard, Wood and Wood Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Forestry, Wood and Paper market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

All news

