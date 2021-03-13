All news

Fragrances in Kenya Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Although premium designer scents are more expensive compared with mass fragrances, they are becoming more popular as consumer disposable incomes rise. In general, premium fragrances are tailor-made, thus making consumers feel like their individual tastes and preferences are catered to, which is a quality mass products lack. Premium brands are rarely advertised in Kenya as they rely on consumers who are well-travelled to know the prices of these products and not necessarily seek cost savings. Mas…

Euromonitor International’s Fragrances in Kenya report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Mass Fragrances, Premium Fragrances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Fragrances market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Rising fashion consciousness and incomes driving demand for premium fragrances
Rising awareness among middle-income and younger consumers
Global players dominate despite growing competition from domestic producers
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within fragrances
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Fragrances by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Fragrances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Fragrances: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Fragrances: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Men’s Fragrances: % Value 2016-2019
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Women’s Fragrances: % Value 2016-2019
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Fragrances by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Fragrances by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care
COVID-19 country impact
Continued growth and dominance of mass products
Global players experiencing growing competition from local manufacturers
Positive outlook and continued steady growth expected over forecast period
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 10 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 11 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2016-2019
Table 14 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 15 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2019
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources

…continued

