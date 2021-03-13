Global Air Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

After seeing dynamic retail volume and current value increases for most of the review period, in 2020 air care saw a strong slowing of its growth rates, with value growth slowing even more abruptly than volume growth due to price declines. Consumers’ incomes were negatively affected by the economic impact of COVID-19, and given the non-essential nature of such products and their lack of contribution to hygiene, which was paramount in this year, many people prioritised necessities instead, leadin…

Euromonitor International’s Air Care in India market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Candle Air Fresheners, Car Air Fresheners, Electric Air Fresheners, Gel Air Fresheners, Liquid Air Fresheners, Other Air Care, Spray/Aerosol Air Fresheners.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Air Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Air Care in India

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

As purchases of air care products are discretionary, growth slows dramatically

Lockdown leads the growth rate of car air fresheners to plummet

New launches of air sanitisers to meet new demand due to COVID-19

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Return to growth, although some consumers will remain cautious

Need for fragrance along with sanitisation likely to continue

Technology could become more prominent in air care, with Godrej AER trailblazing

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Air Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Air Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Air Care by Fragrance: Value Ranking 2018-2020

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Air Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Air Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Air Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Air Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on home care

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for home care?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 8 Households 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

