Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Alcoholic drinks in Finland faced minor declines in sales during 2018. This was a continuation of the drops already seen earlier the review period. However, sales declines slowed down to become stagnant and one of the biggest reasons behind this was the decrease in private importations from Estonia. Earlier in the review period, so-called “booze cruises” to Tallinn, where alcohol prices used to be significantly more affordable, were very popular. However, recent tax hikes in Estonia have increas…
Euromonitor International’s Alcoholic Drinks in Finland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Alcoholic Drinks in Finland
Euromonitor International
July 2019
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Executive Summary
Sales Declines Finally Slow Down
A Year Packed With New Trends
Big Players Vs Craft Breweries and Distilleries
Distribution Shifts After Liberalisation
Future Hope Lies in Premium Brands
Market Background
Legislation
Table 1 Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2013-2018
Taxation and Duty Levies
Summary 1 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2018
Operating Environment
Contraband/parallel Trade
Duty Free
Cross-border/private Imports
Key New Product Launches
Market Indicators
Table 2 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2013-2018
Market Data
Table 3 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018
Table 4 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2013-2018
Table 5 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 6 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 7 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2018
Table 8 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2018
Table 9 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume 2018
Table 10 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value 2018
Table 11 GBO Company Shares of Alcoholic Drinks: % Total Volume 2014-2018
Table 12 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format: % Off-trade Value 2013-2018
Table 13 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format and by Category: % Off-trade Volume 2018
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2018-2023
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023
Definitions
Sources
Summary 2 Research Sources
Headlines
Prospects
Players in Beer Continue Fighting Against Dropping Sales
Craft and Premium As Driving Forces….continued
