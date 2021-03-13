Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Alcoholic drinks in France recorded a fairly lacklustre performance in 2018. Total volume sales remained stagnant, which was disappointing for producers in comparison with the expectations of the previous year. The market benefited from an above-average level of innovation and upgrading in most categories – including local or foreign craft beers, the astonishing breakthrough of non alcoholic beer, granitas in RTDs or flavoured rum – but was probably dampened by lower growth than expected in the…
GET FREE SAMLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/803096-alcoholic-drinks-in-france
Euromonitor International’s Alcoholic Drinks in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-propeller-shaft-couplings-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-01
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/radiosurgery-and-radiotherapy-robotics-global-market-growth-status-and-outlook-research-report-2020-covid-19-version-2021-03-06
Table of Contents
Alcoholic Drinks in France
Euromonitor International
July 2019
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Executive Summary
Mixed Review for Alcoholic Drinks in 2018
A Return To Roots and Demand for New Experiences
Breweries Extend Their Lead
Repositioning Amongst Retailers’ Shelves
Ongoing Premiumisation Expected
Market Background
Legislation
Table 1 Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2013-2018
Taxation and Duty Levies
Summary 1 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2018
Operating Environment
Contraband/parallel Trade
Duty Free
Cross-border/private Imports
Key New Product Launches
Outlook
Market Indicators
Table 2 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2013-2018
Market Data
Table 3 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018
Table 4 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2013-2018
Table 5 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 6 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 7 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2018
Table 8 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2018
Table 9 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume 2018
Table 10 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value 2018
Table 11 GBO Company Shares of Alcoholic Drinks: % Total Volume 2014-2018
Table 12 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format: % Off-trade Value 2013-2018
Table 13 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format and by Category: % Off-trade Volume 2018
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2018-2023
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023
Definitions
Sources
Summary 2 Research Sources
Headlines
Prospects
Ongoing Positive Performance Expected for Beer
Increasing Offer of Craft and Regional Beer….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/