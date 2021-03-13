Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Consumer sentiment keeps on improving thanks to macroeconomic growth, declining unemployment and rising real incomes. Hungarians are spending more on indulgence and entertainment. Seasonality is still an important factor in alcoholic drinks: in 2018 the good summer season had a strong positive effect on most categories, with the warm weather and the football World Cup helping to drive volume sales. Thanks to growing tourism and large music festivals sponsored by alcoholic drinks distributors, th…

Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Alcoholic Drinks in Hungary

July 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Executive Summary

Strengthening Purchasing Power Allows Hungarian Consumers To Upgrade in Terms of Quality

Craft Beer, Local Wine and Spirits Shaping Mainstream Offer

While Premiumisation Is on the Rise, Companies Are Still Forced To Compete by Discounting

Favourable Summer Weather, Growing Tourism and Visitor Numbers at Music Festivals Drive On-trade Performance, While Price-sensitive Consumers Migrate To the Off-trade

Improving Consumer Confidence and Expansion of Premium Offer Will Benefit Sales But Legislative Changes and Price Competition Could Negatively Impact the Market

Market Background

Legislation

Headlines

Prospects

Beer Sees A Positive Response To Economics, Weather and Innovation

Shift Toward Premium Beer Continues, Economy Offer Narrows

Craft Beer Explodes and Influences Offer of Large Breweries

Competitive Landscape

Beer Is Led by Four Main Industrial Players As More Craft Breweries Emerge

Large Breweries Simplifying Portfolio, Featuring Craft-style Premium Beer

Heineken Invests in Expanding Facilities and Production in Hungary….continued

