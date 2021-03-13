Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

The alcoholic drinks market in Ireland achieved modest volume growth in 2018. Overall alcohol consumption levels continued to fall with the fastest growing category being non/low alcohol beer. The industry benefited from the FIFA World Cup (hosted in Russia), coupled with an unprecedented prolonged period of dry, sunny summer weather in Ireland from May to August, which boosted sales. This was particularly apparent in the off-trade where retailers offered significant deals on beer and cider prod…

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/803104-alcoholic-drinks-in-ireland

Euromonitor International’s Alcoholic Drinks in Ireland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-payroll-and-hr-outsourcing-services-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-01

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/robotic-endoscopy-devices-global-market-growth-status-and-outlook-research-report-2020-covid-19-version-2021-03-06

Table of Contents

Alcoholic Drinks in Ireland

Euromonitor International

July 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Executive Summary

Demand for Alcohol in Decline But Warmer Weather Helps Sustain Sales

Discussions About New Legislation Boost Consumer Health Awareness

Overall Alcohol Industry Remains Highly Competitive

Retailers Already Responding To the Passing of the Public Health (alcohol) Bill

Consumers Expected To Drink Less But Will Go Premium Over the Forecast Period

Market Background

Legislation

Table 1 Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2013-2018

Taxation and Duty Levies

Summary 1 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2018

Operating Environment

Contraband/parallel Trade

Duty Free

Cross-border/private Imports

Key New Product Launches

Outlook

Market Indicators

Table 2 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2013-2018

Market Data

Table 3 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 4 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2013-2018

Table 5 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 6 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 7 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2018

Table 8 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2018

Table 9 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume 2018

Table 10 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value 2018

Table 11 GBO Company Shares of Alcoholic Drinks: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 12 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format: % Off-trade Value 2013-2018

Table 13 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format and by Category: % Off-trade Volume 2018

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2018-2023

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023

Definitions

Sources

Summary 2 Research Sources

Headlines

Prospects

Total Volumes Sales of Beer Expected To Fall Marginally

Uncertainty Around Brexit Likely To Impact the Cost of Production

Consumers Set To Opt for Premium Products and Enable Value Growth

Competitive Landscape

Diageo Maintains Leading Position Due To New Innovations

Non/low Alcohol Beer Sees Rapid Growth

Slowdown in Growth of Craft Beer

Category Background

Lager Price Band Methodology

Summary 3 Lager by Price Band 2018

Table 18 Number of Breweries 2013-2018

Category Data

Table 19 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 20 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2013-2018

Table 21 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 22 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 23 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2013-2018

Table 24 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2013-2018

Table 25 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 26 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 27 GBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 28 NBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 29 LBN Brand Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2015-2018

Table 30 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023

Table 31 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2018-2023

Table 32 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 33 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023

Headlines

Prospects

Innovation Responds To Health and Wellness Trends To Assist Sales Growth

Cost of Cider Production Expected To Increase Post Brexit

Premium Products To Drive Value Growth

Competitive Landscape

Investment in Its Core Brand and Innovation by Bulmers

Increasing Competition From Heineken

Less Activity in Craft Cider Industry

Category Data

Table 34 Sales of Cider/Perry: Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 35 Sales of Cider/Perry: Total Value 2013-2018

Table 36 Sales of Cider/Perry: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 37 Sales of Cider/Perry: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 38 Sales of Cider/Perry by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2013-2018….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105