Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

The health trend that encourages consumers to reduce their consumption of alcoholic drinks was still having an effect on the market in 2018, as was the premiumisation trend, which saw Italian consumers demanding and willing to pay for high quality. Innovations, new product developments and communication campaigns from players were mostly focused on premium-quality segments and ecological smart packaging rich in design. Average prices increased. Craft beer remained one of the strongest focuses of…

Euromonitor International’s Alcoholic Drinks in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Executive Summary

Premiumisation Trend and Success of Lower-alcohol Beverages

Sparkling, Sweet and Low Alcohol Trending in Wine, Craft Beer Tourism Boosting Territories

“legge Di Bilancio” Law To See A 40% Tax Reduction for Craft Breweries From 2019

Internet Retailing Grows and Online Retailers Proliferating

Demand for Non-alcoholic Alcoholic Drinks Is Set To Rise in the Italian Market

Market Background

Legislation

