Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Alcoholic drinks in Kazakhstan generated positive growth in both volume and value terms in 2018. However, several factors prevented stronger development for the market. Firstly, the constant excise duty increases across alcoholic drinks contributed to higher unit prices in 2018. Therefore, alcoholic drinks became less affordable for low-income consumers with weaker purchasing power. Secondly, the country experienced continuous development of the health and wellness trend, especially amongst the…

Euromonitor International’s Alcoholic Drinks in Kazakhstan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Alcoholic Drinks in Kazakhstan

Euromonitor International

July 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Executive Summary

Alcoholic Drinks Continues To Grow in 2018

Consumers Shift From Quantity To Quality in 2018

Competition Remains Strong Amongst Players

Independent Small Grocers Remains Largest Distribution Channel in 2018

Growing Interest in Lower Abv Alcoholic Drinks and Niche Spirits Over the Forecast Period

Market Background

Legislation

Taxation and Duty Levies

Summary 1 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2018

Operating Environment

Contraband/parallel Trade

Duty Free

Cross-border/private Imports

Key New Product Launches

Outlook

Market Indicators

Headlines

Prospects

Strengthening Position of Draught Beer Through Off-trade in Kazakhstan During 2018

Increasing Popularity of Dark Beer in 2018

Health and Wellness Is Main Trend in Beer

Competitive Landscape

Strengthening Position of Local Companies During 2018

Continuous Development of New Product Launches

Forecast Period Trends in Beer

Category Background

Lager Price Band Methodology

Summary 3 Lager by Price Band 2018

Category Data

Prospects

Headlines

Prospects

Rtds Remains A Niche Category in Kazakhstan

Young Adult Population Are the Main Consumers of Rtds

Competitive Landscape

Limited Range of Brands Is Present in Kazakhstan

Absence of New Product Development Has Negative Impact on Rtds….continued

