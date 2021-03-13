Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Despite the weak ringgit currency in 2018, alcoholic drinks in Malaysia continued to see solid performance driven by a recovering consumer sentiment and players’ aggressive marketing activities. Category growth was underpinned by robust growth in the beer and cider categories, which saw several new product launches and large-scale marketing campaigns throughout the year. Beer remains the most popular alcoholic drink in Malaysia, due to its affordability and high accessibility across on-trade and…
GET FREE SAMLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/803112-alcoholic-drinks-in-malaysia
Euromonitor International’s Alcoholic Drinks in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-banded-v-belts-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-01
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/multiplex-pcr-assays-global-market-growth-status-and-outlook-research-report-2020-covid-19-version-2021-03-06
Table of Contents
Alcoholic Drinks in Malaysia
Euromonitor International
July 2019
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Executive Summary
Alcoholic Drinks Registers Solid Growth Due To Better Consumer Sentiment in 2018
Tax Holiday Does Little To Boost Beer and Cider Sales in 2018
International Players Dominate Alcoholic Drinks Market in 2018
Strong Performance in On-trade Channel Drives Category Volume Growth
Alcoholic Drinks Set To See Faster Growth Mainly Driven by Premiumisation Trend
Market Background
Legislation
Table 1 Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2013-2018
Taxation and Duty Levies
Summary 1 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2018
Operating Environment
Contraband/parallel Trade
Duty Free
Cross-border/private Imports
Key New Product Launches
Outlook
Market Indicators
Table 2 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2013-2018
Market Data
Table 3 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018
Table 4 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2013-2018
Table 5 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 6 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 7 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2018
Table 8 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2018
Table 9 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume 2018
Table 10 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value 2018
Table 11 GBO Company Shares of Alcoholic Drinks: % Total Volume 2014-2018
Table 12 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format: % Off-trade Value 2013-2018
Table 13 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format and by Category: % Off-trade Volume 2018
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2018-2023
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023
Definitions
Sources
Summary 2 Research Sources
Headlines
Prospects
Tax Holiday Sees Consumers Stocking Up on Beer in Fear of Higher New Tax Rate
Premium Beer To See Increased Demand Despite the Cost
Growing Product and Brand Availability on Internet Retailing Channel
Competitive Landscape
Beer Players Revamp Packaging Amidst Stiff Competition From Craft Beer Players
Heineken Maintains Leading Position in Beer
Carlsberg, Craft Beer Players Set To Post Stiffer Competition
Category Background
Lager Price Band Methodology
Summary 3 Lager by Price Band 2018
Table 18 Number of Breweries 2013-2018
Category Data….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/