Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Alcoholic drinks remained dynamic in Nigeria over the review period, and has strong growth prospects despite the weak economic conditions affecting sales since the 2016 recession. The key drivers of growth have been the fast rate of urbanisation and the increase in formal employment, alongside a strong increase in the young adult population. With rising urbanisation, consumers increasingly consider socialising to be an important aspect of their lives, with many people getting together in bars an…
Euromonitor International’s Alcoholic Drinks in Nigeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
Alcoholic Drinks in Nigeria
Euromonitor International
July 2019
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Executive Summary
Alcoholic Drinks Remains Dynamic As the Urban and Young Adult Population Grows
Weak Consumer Purchasing Power Hampers Value Growth, But Volumes Grow Well
Anheuser-Busch Inbev Competes Aggressively Against the Leading Companies
On-trade Trumps Off-trade, Performing Well Despite the Weak Economy
Good Growth Is Expected for Alcoholic Drinks Over the Forecast Period
Market Background
Legislation
Headlines
Prospects
Beer Is Set To Continue To Do Well Over the Forecast Period
Premium Lager Sees the Best Performance
Unit Prices Are Expected To Remain Stable Over the Forecast Period….continued
