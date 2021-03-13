Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Alcoholic drinks remained dynamic in Nigeria over the review period, and has strong growth prospects despite the weak economic conditions affecting sales since the 2016 recession. The key drivers of growth have been the fast rate of urbanisation and the increase in formal employment, alongside a strong increase in the young adult population. With rising urbanisation, consumers increasingly consider socialising to be an important aspect of their lives, with many people getting together in bars an…

Euromonitor International’s Alcoholic Drinks in Nigeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Alcoholic Drinks in Nigeria

Euromonitor International

July 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Executive Summary

Alcoholic Drinks Remains Dynamic As the Urban and Young Adult Population Grows

Weak Consumer Purchasing Power Hampers Value Growth, But Volumes Grow Well

Anheuser-Busch Inbev Competes Aggressively Against the Leading Companies

On-trade Trumps Off-trade, Performing Well Despite the Weak Economy

Good Growth Is Expected for Alcoholic Drinks Over the Forecast Period

Market Background

Legislation

Table 1 On-trade establishments 2013-2018

Taxation and Duty Levies

Table 2 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2018

Operating Environment

Contraband/parallel Trade

Duty Free

Cross-border/private Imports

Key New Product Launches

Outlook

Market Indicators

Table 3 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2013-2018

Market Data

Table 4 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 5 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2013-2018

Table 6 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 7 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 8 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2018

Table 9 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2018

Table 10 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume 2018

Table 11 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value 2018

Table 12 GBO Company Shares of Alcoholic Drinks: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 13 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format: % Off-trade Value 2013-2018

Table 14 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format and by Category: % Off-trade Volume 2018

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2018-2023

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023

Definitions

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

Headlines

Prospects

Beer Is Set To Continue To Do Well Over the Forecast Period

Premium Lager Sees the Best Performance

Unit Prices Are Expected To Remain Stable Over the Forecast Period….continued

