Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

In 2018, alcoholic drinks remained positive in volume and value sales, driven by tourist demand, premiumisation, a positive economic environment and consumer confidence. Players in the industry were successful in supporting the most relevant categories such as wine and beer, through new brands entering, line extensions being made and engagement in new product development to better respond to changes in consumer lifestyles or to target new consumers. Also, in spirits, consumer sophistication and…
GET FREE SAMLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/803118-alcoholic-drinks-in-portugal
Euromonitor International’s Alcoholic Drinks in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-frozen-mushrooms-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-03-01
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pharmaceutical-grade-hpmc-market-analysis-2016-2020-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-06
Table of Contents
Alcoholic Drinks in Portugal
Euromonitor International
July 2019
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Executive Summary
Alcoholic Drinks Volume Consumption Slows Down
Touristic Demand and Premiumisation Drive Sales
Empor Spirits SA Acquires Active Brands
On-trade Growth Exceeds Off-trade Growth
Current Value Sales Growth Is Expected To Surpass Volume Sales Growth
Market Background
Legislation
Table 1 Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2013-2018
Taxation and Duty Levies
Summary 1 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2018
Operating Environment
Contraband/parallel Trade
Duty-free
Cross-border/private Imports
Market Indicators
Table 2 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2013-2018
Market Data
Table 3 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018
Table 4 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2013-2018
Table 5 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 6 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 7 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2018
Table 8 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2018
Table 9 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume 2018
Table 10 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value 2018
Table 11 GBO Company Shares of Alcoholic Drinks: % Total Volume 2014-2018
Table 12 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format: % Off-trade Value 2013-2018
Table 13 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format and by Category: % Off-trade Volume 2018
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2018-2023
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023
Definitions
Sources
Summary 2 Research Sources
Headlines
Prospects
Weather Conditions Adversely Affect Beer Sales
On-trade Plays A Role in Boosting Beer Consumption
Craft Beer Increasing in Popularity
Competitive Landscape
Beer Is Dominated by Two Players
New Players Enter the Category
Non/low Alcohol Beer Sales Could Improve
Category Background
Lager Price Band Methodology
Summary 3 Lager by Price Band 2018
Table 18 Number of Breweries 2013-2018
Category Data
Table 19 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018
Table 20 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2013-2018
Table 21 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 22 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 23 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2013-2018
Table 24 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2013-2018
Table 25 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 26 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 27 GBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2014-2018
Table 28 NBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2014-2018
Table 29 LBN Brand Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2015-2018
Table 30 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023
Table 31 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2018-2023
Table 32 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023
Table 33 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023
Headlines
Prospects
Cider/perry Has Positive Prospects
Cider/perry Targets A Younger Adult Consumer Through Product Positioning
the On-trade Represents the Majority of Value Sales
Competitive Landscape
Somersby Loses Share in 2018
Bandida Do Pomar Achieves A Strong Share Rise
Private Label in Portuguese Cider/perry Follows the Global Growth Trend
Category Data
Table 34 Sales of Cider/Perry: Total Volume 2013-2018
Table 35 Sales of Cider/Perry: Total Value 2013-2018
Table 36 Sales of Cider/Perry: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/