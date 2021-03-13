Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

In 2018, alcoholic drinks remained positive in volume and value sales, driven by tourist demand, premiumisation, a positive economic environment and consumer confidence. Players in the industry were successful in supporting the most relevant categories such as wine and beer, through new brands entering, line extensions being made and engagement in new product development to better respond to changes in consumer lifestyles or to target new consumers. Also, in spirits, consumer sophistication and…

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/803118-alcoholic-drinks-in-portugal

Euromonitor International’s Alcoholic Drinks in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-frozen-mushrooms-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-03-01

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pharmaceutical-grade-hpmc-market-analysis-2016-2020-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-06

Table of Contents

Alcoholic Drinks in Portugal

Euromonitor International

July 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Executive Summary

Alcoholic Drinks Volume Consumption Slows Down

Touristic Demand and Premiumisation Drive Sales

Empor Spirits SA Acquires Active Brands

On-trade Growth Exceeds Off-trade Growth

Current Value Sales Growth Is Expected To Surpass Volume Sales Growth

Market Background

Legislation

Table 1 Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2013-2018

Taxation and Duty Levies

Summary 1 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2018

Operating Environment

Contraband/parallel Trade

Duty-free

Cross-border/private Imports

Market Indicators

Table 2 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2013-2018

Market Data

Table 3 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 4 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2013-2018

Table 5 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 6 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 7 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2018

Table 8 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2018

Table 9 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume 2018

Table 10 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value 2018

Table 11 GBO Company Shares of Alcoholic Drinks: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 12 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format: % Off-trade Value 2013-2018

Table 13 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format and by Category: % Off-trade Volume 2018

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2018-2023

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023

Definitions

Sources

Summary 2 Research Sources

Headlines

Prospects

Weather Conditions Adversely Affect Beer Sales

On-trade Plays A Role in Boosting Beer Consumption

Craft Beer Increasing in Popularity

Competitive Landscape

Beer Is Dominated by Two Players

New Players Enter the Category

Non/low Alcohol Beer Sales Could Improve

Category Background

Lager Price Band Methodology

Summary 3 Lager by Price Band 2018

Table 18 Number of Breweries 2013-2018

Category Data

Table 19 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 20 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2013-2018

Table 21 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 22 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 23 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2013-2018

Table 24 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2013-2018

Table 25 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 26 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 27 GBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 28 NBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 29 LBN Brand Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2015-2018

Table 30 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023

Table 31 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2018-2023

Table 32 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 33 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023

Headlines

Prospects

Cider/perry Has Positive Prospects

Cider/perry Targets A Younger Adult Consumer Through Product Positioning

the On-trade Represents the Majority of Value Sales

Competitive Landscape

Somersby Loses Share in 2018

Bandida Do Pomar Achieves A Strong Share Rise

Private Label in Portuguese Cider/perry Follows the Global Growth Trend

Category Data

Table 34 Sales of Cider/Perry: Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 35 Sales of Cider/Perry: Total Value 2013-2018

Table 36 Sales of Cider/Perry: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105