Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Alcoholic drinks recorded a better performance in total volume terms in 2018 than in 2017, but also compared to the CAGR in the review period as a whole. This was primarily due to stronger growth rates within beer, as beer makes up most of Serbian alcoholic drinks in total volume terms. Over the review period beer suffered notably due to a second wave of the global economic crisis and even more from the Serbian Government’s austerity measures, which were introduced in the country in late 2015/ea…

Euromonitor International's Alcoholic Drinks in Serbia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International

July 2019

Table of Contents

Alcoholic Drinks in Serbia

Euromonitor International

July 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Executive Summary

Growth Continues at A Faster Pace in 2018

Illicit Trade in Spirits and Strong On-trade Performance the Major Trends in 2018

Market Remains Highly Concentrated, With Beer Producers Dominating

Strong Growth for Discounters, But Lead Still Held by Independent Small Grocers

Stronger Growth Expected Over the Forecast Period

Market Background

Legislation

Taxation and Duty Levies

Summary 1 Taxation Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2018 (RSD)

Summary 2 Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2018 (RSD)

Operating Environment

Contraband/parallel Trade

Duty Free

Cross-border/private Imports

Key New Product Launches

Outlook

Market Indicators

Table 1 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2013-2018

Market Data

Table 2 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 3 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2013-2018

Table 4 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 5 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 6 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2017

Table 7 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2017

Table 8 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume 2017

Table 9 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value 2017

Table 10 GBO Company Shares of Alcoholic Drinks: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 11 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format: % Off-trade Value 2013-2018

Table 12 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format and by Category: % Off-trade Volume 2018

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2018-2023

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023

Definitions

Sources

Summary 3 Research Sources

Headlines

Prospects

Lager Continues Dominating Serbian Beer

Non-alcoholic Beer Records Strong Performance

Discounters Seeing Strong Growth

Competitive Landscape

Reopened Niška Pivara Records the Highest Total Volume Sales Increase

Just One Notable New Launch

Private Label Lines Remain Fairly Insignificant

Category Background

Summary 4 Lager by Price Band 2018

Table 17 Number of Breweries 2013-2018

Category Data

Headlines

Prospects

On-trade Availability Keeps Improving

Consumer Base Still Dominated by Female Buyers

Distribution Modernises

Competitive Landscape

Carling and Strongbow Brands About To Disappear

One New Launch Recorded in 2018

No Announcements That Cider/perry Private Label Lines Will Appear

Category Data

Table 18 Sales of Cider/Perry: Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 19 Sales of Cider/Perry: Total Value 2013-2018

Table 20 Sales of Cider/Perry: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 21 Sales of Cider/Perry: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 22 Sales of Cider/Perry by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2013-2018

Table 23 Sales of Cider/Perry by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2013-2018

Table 24 Sales of Cider/Perry by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 25 Sales of Cider/Perry by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 26 GBO Company Shares of Cider/Perry: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 27 NBO Company Shares of Cider/Perry: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 28 LBN Brand Shares of Cider/Perry: % Total Volume 2015-2018

Table 29 Forecast Sales of Cider/Perry: Total Volume 2018-2023

Table 30 Forecast Sales of Cider/Perry: Total Value 2018-2023

Table 31 Forecast Sales of Cider/Perry: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 32 Forecast Sales of Cider/Perry: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023

Headlines

Prospects

Spirit-based Rtds Records Higher Total Volume Growth Than Wine-based Rtds

Female Consumers Still the Primary Target Group for Rtds….continued

