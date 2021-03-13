Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Alcoholic drinks recorded a better performance in total volume terms in 2018 than in 2017, but also compared to the CAGR in the review period as a whole. This was primarily due to stronger growth rates within beer, as beer makes up most of Serbian alcoholic drinks in total volume terms. Over the review period beer suffered notably due to a second wave of the global economic crisis and even more from the Serbian Government’s austerity measures, which were introduced in the country in late 2015/ea…
Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Executive Summary
Growth Continues at A Faster Pace in 2018
Illicit Trade in Spirits and Strong On-trade Performance the Major Trends in 2018
Market Remains Highly Concentrated, With Beer Producers Dominating
Strong Growth for Discounters, But Lead Still Held by Independent Small Grocers
Stronger Growth Expected Over the Forecast Period
Market Background
Legislation
Taxation and Duty Levies
Operating Environment
Contraband/parallel Trade
Duty Free
Cross-border/private Imports
Key New Product Launches
Outlook
Headlines
Prospects
Lager Continues Dominating Serbian Beer
Non-alcoholic Beer Records Strong Performance
Discounters Seeing Strong Growth
Competitive Landscape
Reopened Niška Pivara Records the Highest Total Volume Sales Increase
Just One Notable New Launch
Private Label Lines Remain Fairly Insignificant
Category Background
Headlines
Prospects
On-trade Availability Keeps Improving
Consumer Base Still Dominated by Female Buyers
Distribution Modernises
Competitive Landscape
Carling and Strongbow Brands About To Disappear
One New Launch Recorded in 2018
No Announcements That Cider/perry Private Label Lines Will Appear
Headlines
Prospects
Spirit-based Rtds Records Higher Total Volume Growth Than Wine-based Rtds
Female Consumers Still the Primary Target Group for Rtds….continued
