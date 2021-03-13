Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

In 2018, alcoholic drinks in Singapore saw total volume sales return to positive growth, following a decline in the previous year when consumers were more cautious with their spending amid a slower economy. Beer, spirits and wine benefited most in 2018, with premium lager and craft beer, single malt Scotch whisky and Prosecco drawing the greatest attention as consumers traded up to more premium products and sought new flavour experiences. Lifestyle trends continue to have a big influence on sale…

Euromonitor International’s Alcoholic Drinks in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Euromonitor International

July 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Executive Summary

Alcoholic Drinks Rebounds in 2018

Craft Products Are A Particular Draw

Large Manufacturers Diversify To Retain Consumers and Volume Shares

Internet Retailing Continues To Grow While On-trade Sales Remain Important

Focus Will Be on Premium Offerings and Healthier Alcoholic Drinks

Market Background

Legislation

Taxation and Duty Levies

Operating Environment

Contraband/parallel Trade

Duty Free

Cross-border/private Imports

Key New Product Launches

Outlook

Market Indicators

Headlines

Prospects

Craft Beer Continues To Enjoy Strong Growth With Greater Consumption in On-trade Establishments

Craft Beer Faces A Tougher Challenge in Off-trade Establishments

Singaporean Consumers Increasingly Engage in Mindful Drinking

Competitive Landscape

Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd Maintains Its Leadership of Beer

Carlsberg Continues To Grow Through the Diversification of Its Product Offerings

Category Background

Lager Price Band Methodology

