Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

South Africa experienced a technical recession in the first three quarters of 2018 which put consumer spending under extreme pressure. During the annual budget speech of 2018, the Minister of Finance, Malusi Gigaba, announced that value added tax (VAT) will increase from 14% to 15%. Subsequently, there were eight consecutive fuel price increases during 2018, while the price of food and services also rose leaving consumers with less disposable income. With excise duties increasing by more than in…
Euromonitor International’s Alcoholic Drinks in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Alcoholic Drinks in South Africa
Euromonitor International
July 2019
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Executive Summary
Tough Economic Conditions Persist
Craft Products Edging Their Way Into the Market
Top Three Players Control the Market
Food/drink/tobacco Specialists Dominates
Improved Performance Expected Despite Challenging Market Conditions
Market Background
Legislation
Table 1 Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2013-2018
Taxation and Duty Levies
Summary 1 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2018
Operating Environment
Contraband/parallel Trade
Duty Free
Cross-border/private Imports
Key New Product Launches
Market Indicators
Table 2 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2013-2018
Market Data
Table 3 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018
Table 4 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2013-2018
Table 5 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 6 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 7 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2018
Table 8 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2018
Table 9 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume 2018
Table 10 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value 2018
Table 11 GBO Company Shares of Alcoholic Drinks: % Total Volume 2014-2018
Table 12 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format: % Off-trade Value 2013-2018
Table 13 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format and by Category: % Off-trade Volume 2018
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2018-2023
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023
Definitions
Sources
Summary 2 Research Sources
Headlines
Prospects
Durban Poison Is South Africa’s First Cannabis Beer
Craft Beer Revives Interest in Beer
Millennial Females Are Driving Demand for Unisex Beer
Competitive Landscape
Anheuser-Busch Inbev NV Driving Growth in Imported Premium Lager
Health and Wellness Concerns Drive Product Innovation
Accelerated Growth for Heineken Continues
Category Background
Lager Price Band Methodology
Summary 3 Lager by Price Band 2018
Category Data
Table 18 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018
Table 19 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2013-2018
Table 20 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 21 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 22 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2013-2018
Table 23 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2013-2018
Table 24 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 25 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 26 GBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2014-2018
Table 27 NBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2014-2018
Table 28 LBN Brand Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2015-2018
Table 29 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023
Table 30 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2018-2023
Table 31 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023
Table 32 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023
Headlines
Prospects
Health and Wellness Trends Cause Shift in Consumer Preferences
Product Innovation Continues To Boost Cider/perry
Increasing Competition
Competitive Landscape
Distell Weathers Competition Through Strengthened Brand Marketing
Heineken South Africa (pty) Ltd Increases the Competition
Growing Interest in Craft Cider/perry
Category Data
Table 33 Sales of Cider/Perry: Total Volume 2013-2018
Table 34 Sales of Cider/Perry: Total Value 2013-2018
Table 35 Sales of Cider/Perry: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 36 Sales of Cider/Perry: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 37 Sales of Cider/Perry by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2013-2018
Table 38 Sales of Cider/Perry by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2013-2018
Table 39 Sales of Cider/Perry by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2013-2….continued
