Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

South Africa experienced a technical recession in the first three quarters of 2018 which put consumer spending under extreme pressure. During the annual budget speech of 2018, the Minister of Finance, Malusi Gigaba, announced that value added tax (VAT) will increase from 14% to 15%. Subsequently, there were eight consecutive fuel price increases during 2018, while the price of food and services also rose leaving consumers with less disposable income. With excise duties increasing by more than in…

Euromonitor International’s Alcoholic Drinks in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Alcoholic Drinks in South Africa

Euromonitor International

July 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Executive Summary

Tough Economic Conditions Persist

Craft Products Edging Their Way Into the Market

Top Three Players Control the Market

Food/drink/tobacco Specialists Dominates

Improved Performance Expected Despite Challenging Market Conditions

Market Background

Legislation

Taxation and Duty Levies

Operating Environment

Contraband/parallel Trade

Duty Free

Cross-border/private Imports

Key New Product Launches

Market Indicators

Definitions

Sources

Headlines

Prospects

Durban Poison Is South Africa’s First Cannabis Beer

Craft Beer Revives Interest in Beer

Millennial Females Are Driving Demand for Unisex Beer

Competitive Landscape

Anheuser-Busch Inbev NV Driving Growth in Imported Premium Lager

Health and Wellness Concerns Drive Product Innovation

Accelerated Growth for Heineken Continues

Category Background

Lager Price Band Methodology

Category Data

Headlines

Prospects

Health and Wellness Trends Cause Shift in Consumer Preferences

Product Innovation Continues To Boost Cider/perry

Increasing Competition

Competitive Landscape

Distell Weathers Competition Through Strengthened Brand Marketing

Heineken South Africa (pty) Ltd Increases the Competition

Growing Interest in Craft Cider/perry

Category Data

