Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

As the health and wellness trend continues, the average alcohol by volume (ABV) of alcoholic drinks in South Korea shows a decline. Koreans used to be famous for their heavy drinking culture, and this made soju one of the best-selling spirits in the world. Manufacturers depended greatly on heavy drinkers backed by soldier-style company dinners which encouraged colleagues to drink heavily to build strong relationships. However, leading players now focus on the off-trade low alcohol market as dema…
Euromonitor International’s Alcoholic Drinks in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Alcoholic Drinks in South Korea
Euromonitor International
July 2019
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Executive Summary
Everyone of One Mind; Low-alcohol
Small Formats Go Huge
Premiumisation Continues As Competition Intensifies
Convenience Is Best
Beer and Wine See Growth But Others Will Remain Stagnant
Market Background
Legislation
Table 1 Number of On-Trade Establishments by Type 2013-2018
Taxation and Duty Levies
Table 2 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2018 (%)
Operating Environment
Contraband/parallel Trade
Duty Free
Cross-border/private Imports
Key New Product Launches
Market Indicators
Table 3 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2013-2018
Market Data
Table 4 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018
Table 5 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2013-2018
Table 6 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 7 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 8 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2018
Table 9 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2018
Table 10 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume 2018
Table 11 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value 2018
Table 12 GBO Company Shares of Alcoholic Drinks: % Total Volume 2014-2018
Table 13 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format: % Off-trade Value 2013-2018
Table 14 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format and by Category: % Off-trade Volume 2018
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2018-2023
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023
Definitions
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources
Headlines
Prospects
Imported Beer Continues To Steal Total Volume Share
Changing Legislative Factors Will Benefit Domestic and Craft Beer
Convenience Drives Growth of Small Format Beer
Competitive Landscape
Oriental Brewery Remains the Leading Beer Producer in South Korea
Economy Beer To Stand Out
the Craft Effect in Beer
Category Background
Lager Price Band Methodology
Summary 2 Lager by Price Band 2018
Table 19 Number of Breweries 2013-2018
Category Data
Table 20 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018
Table 21 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2013-2018
Table 22 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 23 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 24 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2013-2018
Table 25 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2013-2018
Table 26 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 27 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 28 GBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2014-2018
Table 29 NBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2014-2018
Table 30 LBN Brand Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2015-2018
Table 31 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023
Table 32 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2018-2023
Table 33 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023
Table 34 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023
Prospects
Negligible Category in South Korea
Headlines
Prospects
Sales of Rtds Slow As Consumers Move To Imported Beer
Traditional Wine-based Rtds Breathe New Life Into Rtds
Competitive Landscape
Kgb Continues To Lead Category
Off-trade Channel Continues To Outperform On-trade by Volume Sales….continued
