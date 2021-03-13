Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Sales of alcoholic drinks have naturally been heavily skewed by the fact that cafés, pubs and restaurants were all closed down for more than three months in the UK in the first half of 2020. It should also be noted that, while pubs in England reopened in early July 2020, they remained closed for slightly longer in the other parts of the UK. This has decimated sales of alcoholic drinks through the on-trade in 2020, across all of the major categories, including beer, wine and spirits. However, off…
Euromonitor International’s Alcoholic Drinks in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
Alcoholic Drinks in the United Kingdom
Euromonitor International
February 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on alcoholic drinks
COVID-19 country impact
Health awareness and craft movements shaping alcoholic drinks in 2019
Hypermarkets, supermarkets and discounters continues to grow on the back of their low prices
Gradual recovery expected from 2021 for UK alcoholic drinks market
CHART 1 Alcoholic Drinks Off-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Alcoholic Drinks On-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 3 Alcoholic Drinks Impact of Soft Drivers on Off-Trade Volume Sales: 2016-2024
CHART 4 Alcoholic Drinks Impact of Soft Drivers on On-Trade Volume Sales: 2016-2024
MARKET BACKGROUND
Legislation
Legal purchasing age and legal drinking age
Drink driving
Advertising
Smoking ban
Opening hours
On-trade establishments
Table 1 Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2014-2019
TAXATION AND DUTY LEVIES
Summary 1 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2019
OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
Contraband/parallel trade
Duty free
Cross-border/private imports
KEY NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES
Outlook
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 2 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2014-2019
MARKET DATA
Table 3 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 6 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 7 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2019
Table 8 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2019
Table 9 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume 2019
Table 10 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value 2019
Table 11 GBO Company Shares of Alcoholic Drinks: % Total Volume 2015-2019
Table 12 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format: % Off-trade Value 2014-2019
Table 13 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format and by Category: % Off-trade Volume 2019
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2019-2024
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2019-2024
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2019-2024
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 2 Research Sources
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Non-alcoholic beer most dynamic overall, with premium products fastest growing in lager
Standard ale declining as craft beer continues to post strong results
AB Inbev maintains its leading position; two major UK brands bought by Asian companies
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within beer
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY BACKGROUND
Lager price band methodology
Summary 3 Lager by Price Band 2019
Table 18 Number of Breweries 2014-2019
CATEGORY DATA
Table 19 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2014-2019
Table 20 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2014-2019
Table 21 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 22 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 23 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2014-2019
Table 24 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2014-2019
Table 25 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 26 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 27 GBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2015-2019
Table 28 NBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2015-2019
Table 29 LBN Brand Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2016-2019
Table 30 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2019-2024
Table 31 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2019-2024
Table 32 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 33 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2019-2024
….continued
