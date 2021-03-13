Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

While alcoholic drinks posted growth in total current value terms in the US in 2018, and slightly above its performance in the previous year, it continued to decline in total volume terms. The overall decline in total volume terms was due to falling beer sales, with the improved performance of the spirits category, with the craft segment in particular driving growth, not able to completely offset the beer performance. Wine also showed growth, but failed to reach the same level of growth in volum…
Euromonitor International’s Alcoholic Drinks in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Executive Summary
Declining Alcoholic Drinks Industry Faces Mounting Challenges
the Health Trend Is Here To Stay
the Craft Trend Is Growing in Beer and Spirits
Success for Value-centric Retail Channels
Alcoholic Drinks Is Set To Decline Over the Forecast Period
Market Background
Legislation
Taxation and Duty Levies
Operating Environment
Contraband/parallel Trade
Duty Free
Cross-border/private Imports
Key New Product Launches
Market Indicators
Definitions
Sources
Headlines
Prospects
New Interest in Alcohol-free Beers
Growth in Ale Slows Down As Craft Branches Out
Imported Premium Lager Shows Signs of Fatigue
Competitive Landscape
Craft Brewers Are Worried About Tariffs, But Buoyed by the New Tax Break
Crown Imports Succeeds Despite Declining Sales of Beer
Category Background
Lager Price Band Methodology
Headlines
Prospects
Unexpected Growth Puts Cider Back on the Map
Continuing Concerns Over Sugar
Growth Opportunities in the On-trade Channel
Competitive Landscape
Angry Orchard Exemplifies Changes in the Category
the Launch of Ciderhouse Collection
Variety Is Key To Growing Sales
Category Data
