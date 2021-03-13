Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Over the review period, beer remained the dominant category within alcoholic drinks. Consumers generally consider beer to be less harmful than other alcoholic drinks due to its lower alcohol content. In addition, the price of beer is more affordable compared with wine and spirits. As such, beer is popular amongst Vietnamese consumers with various incomes. Another advantage of beer is the fact that unlike wine and spirits players, beer companies can launch frequent advertising campaigns and telev…

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/803144-alcoholic-drinks-in-vietnam

Euromonitor International’s Alcoholic Drinks in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hepatitis-e-diagnostic-tests-professional-survey-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-01

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-humira-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-06

Table of Contents

Alcoholic Drinks in Vietnam

Euromonitor International

July 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Executive Summary

Beer Remains the Dominant Category

2018 Is A Difficult Year for Alcoholic Drinks

Saigon Alcohol Beer & Beverages Corp (sabeco)

Internet Retailing Gains Popularity in Beer

A Positive Performance Is Expected for Alcoholic Drinks

Market Background

Legislation

Table 1 Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2013-2018

Taxation and Duty Levies

Summary 1 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2018

Operating Environment

Contraband/parallel Trade

Duty Free

Cross-border/private Imports

Key New Product Launches

Outlook

Market Indicators

Table 2 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2013-2018

Market Data

Table 3 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 4 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2013-2018

Table 5 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 6 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 7 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2018

Table 8 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2018

Table 9 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume 2018

Table 10 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value 2018

Table 11 GBO Company Shares of Alcoholic Drinks: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 12 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format: % Off-trade Value 2013-2018

Table 13 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format and by Category: % Off-trade Volume 2018

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2018-2023

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023

Definitions

Sources

Summary 2 Research Sources

Headlines

Prospects

Beer Encounters Various Barriers and Difficulties

Stricter Government Policies Are Expected for Beer in the Forecast Period

Beer Still Has Much Potential for Development Despite the Expected Difficulties

Competitive Landscape

Saigon Alcohol Beer & Beverages Corp (sabeco) Strengthens Its Lead

Thai Beverage Acquires Shares in Sabeco

the Competition Becomes Increasingly Intense

Category Background

Lager Price Band Methodology

Summary 3 Lager by Price Band 2018

Category Data

Table 18 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 19 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2013-2018

Table 20 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 21 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 22 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2013-2018

Table 23 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2013-2018

Table 24 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 25 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 26 GBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 27 NBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 28 LBN Brand Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2015-2018

Table 29 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023

Table 30 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2018-2023

Table 31 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 32 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023

Prospects

Prospects

Headlines

Prospects

Cream-based Liqueurs Is on A Strong Declining Trend

Players in Local White Spirits Struggle To Maintain Their Sales

the Struggle To Achieve Growth in Some Categories

Competitive Landscape

Hanoi Liquor Continues To Lead Spirits

Strong Fragmentation in Spirits

International Players Mainly Focus on Pushing Sales in Bars/pubs

Category Background

Vodka, Gin, Other Blended Scotch Whisky, Dark Rum and White Rum Price Band Methodology

Summary 4 Benchmark Brands 2018

Category Data

Table 33 Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 34 Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Value 2013-2018

Table 35 Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 36 Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 37 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2013-2018

Table 38 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2013-2018

Table 39 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 40 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 41 Sales of Dark Rum by Price Platform: % Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 42 Sales of White Rum by Price Platform: % Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 43 Sales of Other Blended Scotch Whisky by Price Platform: % Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 44 Sales of English Gin by Price Platform: % Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 45 Sales of Vodka by Price Platform: % Total Volume 2013-2018….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105