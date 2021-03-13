Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

In 2018, overall alcoholic drinks consumption continued to record modest growth, roughly in line with the population growth in Canada. Smaller categories such as RTDs and cider posted more upbeat performances, while beer and spirits, which account for the lion’s share of the market, remained stagnant, and wine experienced steady growth. Against the backdrop of overall weakness, the continually growing craft movement and an intensifying premiumisation trend provided momentum in attractive growth…

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/803086-alcoholic-drinks-in-canada

Euromonitor International’s Alcoholic Drinks in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-disposable-laser-fiber-professional-survey-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-01

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/advanced-shopping-technology-global-market-growth-status-and-outlook-research-report-2020-covid-19-version-2021-03-06

Table of Contents

Alcoholic Drinks in Canada

Euromonitor International

July 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Executive Summary

Growth Areas Emerge Thanks To Craft Movement and Premiumisation Trend

Non-alcoholic Alternatives Gain Traction Across the Board

Major Players Focus on Premium and Core Brands While Craft Products Attract Growing Attention

Distribution Widens for Alcoholic Drinks As Regulations Evolve

Mounting Uncertainty Presents Both Challenges and Opportunities

Market Background

Legislation

Table 1 Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2013-2018

Taxation and Duty Levies

Summary 1 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2018

Operating Environment

Contraband/parallel Trade

Duty Free

Cross-border/private Imports

Key New Product Launches

Outlook

Market Indicators

Table 2 Number of Adult Smokers by Gender 2013-2018

Market Data

Table 3 Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2013-2018

Table 4 Sales of Tobacco by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 5 Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 6 Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2018-2023

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Definitions

Sources

Summary 2 Research Sources

Headlines

Prospects

Overall Beer Remains Stagnant

Craft Movement Remains Strong in Beer

Uncertainty Mounts in Trade and Legislation

Competitive Landscape

Molson Canada and Labatt Brewing Continue To Lead

Craft Brewers Enjoy Sustained Growth, But Competition Is Intensifying

Category Background

Lager Price Band Methodology

Summary 3 Lager by Price Band 2018

Table 11 Number of Breweries 2013-2018

Category Data

Table 12 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 13 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2013-2018

Table 14 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105