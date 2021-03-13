Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

2018 was a year of consolidation of different categories in alcoholic drinks in Chile. Beer recorded its highest consumption level in history and is predicted to keep increasing. Moreover, whiskies continued the good run it has had in recent years and its consumption level kept rising above that of rum in 2018, consolidating itself as the second category of spirits, behind pisco. The main reasons behind these strong performances are diversification in the supply of existing brands by most manufa…

Euromonitor International's Alcoholic Drinks in Chile report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Alcoholic Drinks in Chile

Euromonitor International

July 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Executive Summary

Beer and Whiskies Set the Tone in Alcoholic Drinks

Expansion of the Anheuser-Busch Inbev NV Plant Puts Other Beer Players on Alert

Cía Cervecerías Unidas SA Is Still the Leader, But Loses Ground Over Review Period

Sales Are Split Fairly Equally Between Traditional and Modern Channels

Beer and Whiskies Are Set for Growth During the Forecast Period

Market Background

Legislation

Headlines

Prospects

Lager Is the Most Important and the Most Dynamic Category

Craft Beers Become More Visible

Non-alcoholic Beer Continues To Increase in Importance

Competitive Landscape

Anheuser-Busch Inbev NV Increases Its Investment in Chile

Competition Between Cía Cervecerías and Cervecería Chile Intensifies

New Players Are Interested in the Category

Category Background

Lager Price Band Methodology

Summary 3 Lager by Price Band 2018

Table 18 Number of Breweries 2013-2018

