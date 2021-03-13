Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

After the sales decline in 2014, there have been four uninterrupted years of steady sales growth in Croatian alcoholic drinks. The direct reason for this can be found in the resurgence of disposable household income from 2015, enabling Croatian consumers to increase their spending on alcoholic drinks again. However, as the level of consumption reaches the previous levels, volume growth rates are slowing down. On the value side, the shift from cheaper domestic to more expensive imported products…
Table of Contents
Alcoholic Drinks in Croatia
Euromonitor International
August 2019
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Executive Summary
Growth Slows Down in Volume Terms, But Speeds Up in Value Terms
Female Audience Reawakens and Helps Boost Spirits
Badel 1862 Dd Gets A New Owner in Meteor Dd
Still Waiting for A Full-blooded Retail Beverages Specialist
Future Growth Expected in Both Volume and Value Terms
Market Background
Legislation
Table 1 Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2013-2018
Taxation and Duty Levies
Summary 1 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2018 (in HRK)
Operating Environment
Contraband/parallel Trade
Duty Free
Cross-border/private Imports
Key New Product Launches
Outlook
Market Indicators
Table 2 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2013-2018
Market Data
Table 3 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018
Table 4 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2013-2018
Table 5 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 6 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 7 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2017
Table 8 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2017
Table 9 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume 2017
Table 10 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value 2017
Table 11 GBO Company Shares of Alcoholic Drinks: % Total Volume 2014-2018
Table 12 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format: % Off-trade Value 2013-2018
Table 13 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format and by Category: % Off-trade Volume 2018
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2018-2023
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023
Definitions
Sources
Summary 2 Research Sources
Headlines
Prospects
Craft Beer Trend Continues To Grow
Non/low Alcohol Beer Still Has Very Low Sales
Unstoppable Decline of Flavoured/mixed Lager
Competitive Landscape
Zagrebacka Pivovara Doo in in A Comfortable Position, But Still Very Active
Beer Remains Consolidated
Microbreweries Springing Up Thanks To Preferential Taxation
Category Background
Summary 3 Lager by Price Band 2018
Table 18 Number of Breweries 2013-2018
Category Data
Table 19 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018
Table 20 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2013-2018
Table 21 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 22 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 23 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2013-2018
Table 24 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2013-2018
Table 25 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 26 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2013-2018….continued
