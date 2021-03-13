Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Alcoholic drinks in Estonia experienced difficulties due to a rapid increase in alcohol excise rates in 2017 and 2018, creating a challenging environment for producers and retailers. The largest drop in volume sales was record by spirits, while wine was the least affected. Domestic sales plummeted significantly as consumers adjusted their purchasing habits and compensated by buying alcohol from Latvia. According to the Estonian Institute of Economic Research, alcohol consumption in Estonia has n…
Euromonitor International’s Alcoholic Drinks in Estonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Alcoholic Drinks in Estonia
Euromonitor International
July 2019
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Executive Summary
Challenging Times for Alcoholic Drinks in Estonia
Craft Segment Growth Is Hindered by Consumers Downtrading
Large Companies Search for Successful Strategies
Cross Border Trade and Alcohol Display Limitations Place Strain on Retailers
Future of Estonian Alcoholic Drinks Remains Gloomy
Market Background
Legislation
Taxation and Duty Levies
Summary 1 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2018
Operating Environment
Contraband/parallel Trade
Duty Free
Cross-border/private Imports
Key New Product Launches
Outlook
Market Indicators
Headlines
Prospects
Estonians Purchase Beer From Latvia
Non-alcoholic Beer Becoming Popular in Estonia
Saturated Beer Unfavourable Environment for New Product Development….continued
