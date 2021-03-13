All news

Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Alcoholic drinks in Estonia experienced difficulties due to a rapid increase in alcohol excise rates in 2017 and 2018, creating a challenging environment for producers and retailers. The largest drop in volume sales was record by spirits, while wine was the least affected. Domestic sales plummeted significantly as consumers adjusted their purchasing habits and compensated by buying alcohol from Latvia. According to the Estonian Institute of Economic Research, alcohol consumption in Estonia has n…

Euromonitor International’s Alcoholic Drinks in Estonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Alcoholic Drinks in Estonia
Euromonitor International
July 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Executive Summary
Challenging Times for Alcoholic Drinks in Estonia
Craft Segment Growth Is Hindered by Consumers Downtrading
Large Companies Search for Successful Strategies
Cross Border Trade and Alcohol Display Limitations Place Strain on Retailers
Future of Estonian Alcoholic Drinks Remains Gloomy
Market Background
Legislation
Taxation and Duty Levies
Summary 1 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2018
Operating Environment
Contraband/parallel Trade
Duty Free
Cross-border/private Imports
Key New Product Launches
Outlook
Market Indicators
Table 1 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2013-2018
Market Data
Table 2 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018
Table 3 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2013-2018
Table 4 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 5 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 6 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2017
Table 7 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2017
Table 8 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume 2017
Table 9 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value 2017
Table 10 GBO Company Shares of Alcoholic Drinks: % Total Volume 2014-2018
Table 11 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format: % Off-trade Value 2013-2018
Table 12 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format and by Category: % Off-trade Volume 2018
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2018-2023
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023
Definitions
Sources
Summary 2 Research Sources
Headlines
Prospects
Estonians Purchase Beer From Latvia
Non-alcoholic Beer Becoming Popular in Estonia
Saturated Beer Unfavourable Environment for New Product Development….continued

All news

